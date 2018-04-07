Corey Soljan (born 30 July 1987 in Sydney), better known by his artistic name Code Black, is an Australian hardstyle-DJ and producer.

As a member of the act Bioweapon, along with Audiofreq, he travelled all around the world. Finding success in the Netherlands, he began a solo career stopping his duo act in 2011. His initial claim to fame was with "Red Planet" in 2011 and "Can't Hold Me Back" in 2012. He has played at various events including Mysteryland, Tomorrowland, HardBass, Decibel, Euphoria and both of the Defqon.1 music festivals held in The Netherlands and Australia. He mainly produces and plays euphoric hardstyle tracks, but also produces and plays some rawstyle tracks.

Code Black's solo career began when he was signed to the label Fusion Records at the end of 2011. His first solo release, "Red Planet" in the same year, had great success within the hardstyle community. Arguably his most successful release, "Brighter Day" in 2013, reached number 28 on the Dutch Dance Chart.