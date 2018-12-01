FirewoodislandFormed 1 October 2013
Firewoodisland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p043df8f.jpg
2013-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee9be935-39bb-4f9b-9502-6450b89d9469
Firewoodisland Tracks
Sort by
Smell Of Home
Firewoodisland
Smell Of Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
Smell Of Home
Last played on
Just Human After All
Firewoodisland
Just Human After All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
Just Human After All
Last played on
Wither & Grow
Firewoodisland
Wither & Grow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
Wither & Grow
Last played on
Carry On
Firewoodisland
Carry On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
Carry On
Knot
Firewoodisland
Knot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
Knot
On Fire
Firewoodisland
On Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
On Fire
Carry Me
Firewoodisland
Carry Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
Carry Me
Last played on
Dearest Brother
Firewoodisland
Dearest Brother
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
Dearest Brother
Last played on
Dearest Brother (Jack Savage Remix)
Firewoodisland
Dearest Brother (Jack Savage Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
Soldier
Firewoodisland
Soldier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
Soldier
Last played on
Dome (live at Latitude)
Firewoodisland
Dome (live at Latitude)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
All in Line
Firewoodisland
All in Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
All in Line
Last played on
Feast (live)
Firewoodisland
Feast (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
Feast (live)
Last played on
Feast (live at Latitude)
Firewoodisland
Feast (live at Latitude)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
Sundown
Firewoodisland
Sundown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
Sundown
Last played on
Drifting
Firewoodisland
Drifting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043dgjg.jpglink
Drifting
Last played on
All In Line
Firewood Island
All In Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All In Line
Performer
Last played on
Firewoodisland Links
Back to artist