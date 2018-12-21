Florian Leopold GassmannBorn 3 May 1729. Died 21 January 1774
Florian Leopold Gassmann
1729-05-03
Florian Leopold Gassmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Florian Leopold Gassmann (3 May 1729 – 21 January 1774) was a German-speaking Bohemian opera composer of the transitional period between the baroque and classical eras. He was one of the principal composers of dramma giocoso immediately before Mozart.
Stabat Mater
Philosophy and Love (overture)
Duo (Megacle, Aristea) Ne' giorni tuoi felici
