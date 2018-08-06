Jackie BrenstonBorn 15 August 1930. Died 15 December 1979
Jackie Brenston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-08-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee9966ca-c0e8-459b-afcc-4e882dbfc599
Jackie Brenston Biography (Wikipedia)
Jackie Brenston (August 24, 1928 or 1930 – December 15, 1979) was an American R&B singer and saxophonist, who recorded, with Ike Turner's band, the first version of the pioneering rock-and-roll song "Rocket 88".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jackie Brenston Tracks
Sort by
Rocket 88
Jackie Brenston
Rocket 88
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hj4v9.pnglink
Rocket 88
Last played on
Independent Woman
Jackie Brenston
Independent Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Independent Woman
Last played on
Much Later
Jackie Brenston
Much Later
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Much Later
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jackie Brenston
Jackie Brenston Links
Back to artist