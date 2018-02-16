Imperial Bells Ensemble of China
Imperial Bells Ensemble of China
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee96576f-b8bb-4593-81fb-e9283db2e249
Tracks
Sort by
Symphony 1997 (Heaven, Earth, Mankind): v.Jubilation
Tan Dun
Symphony 1997 (Heaven, Earth, Mankind): v.Jubilation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031gxkb.jpglink
Symphony 1997 (Heaven, Earth, Mankind): v.Jubilation
Last played on
Symphony 1997 - Song of Peace
Tan Dun
Symphony 1997 - Song of Peace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031gxkb.jpglink
Symphony 1997 - Song of Peace
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9z4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-03T22:34:01
3
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist