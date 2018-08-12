KasboBorn 13 October 1995
Kasbo
Kasbo Biography
Carl Garsbo (born 12 October 1995), better known by his stage name Kasbo, is an electronic record producer and DJ, originating from Gothenburg, Sweden. Starting his music career in 2013, he released multiple songs independently and through labels such as Monstercat, Foreign Family Collective and bitbird.
In 2017, he released the singles "Lay It on Me", "Bleed It Out" and "Snow In Gothenburg". When the fourth single, "Aldrig Mer" was released, Kasbo announced his debut album, Places We Don't Know, released on 23 March 2018 through Counter Records and Foreign Family Collective.
Kasbo Tracks
Bleed It Out (feat. Nea)
Kasbo
Bleed It Out (feat. Nea)
Bleed It Out (feat. Nea)
Last played on
Riptide (Kasbo Remix)
Vance Joy
Riptide (Kasbo Remix)
Riptide (Kasbo Remix)
Last played on
Trap Queen (Kasbo Remix)
Fetty Wap
Trap Queen (Kasbo Remix)
Trap Queen (Kasbo Remix)
Last played on
Call (feat. Cheney)
Kasbo
Call (feat. Cheney)
Call (feat. Cheney)
Last played on
