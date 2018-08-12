Carl Garsbo (born 12 October 1995), better known by his stage name Kasbo, is an electronic record producer and DJ, originating from Gothenburg, Sweden. Starting his music career in 2013, he released multiple songs independently and through labels such as Monstercat, Foreign Family Collective and bitbird.

In 2017, he released the singles "Lay It on Me", "Bleed It Out" and "Snow In Gothenburg". When the fourth single, "Aldrig Mer" was released, Kasbo announced his debut album, Places We Don't Know, released on 23 March 2018 through Counter Records and Foreign Family Collective.