Alex Turner Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander David Turner (born 6 January 1986) is an English musician, singer, songwriter and record producer. He is best known as the frontman and principal songwriter of the rock band Arctic Monkeys, with whom he has released six albums. Turner has also recorded with his side-project The Last Shadow Puppets and as a solo artist.
Raised in High Green, a suburb of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, Turner is the only child of two teachers. When he was sixteen, he and three friends formed Arctic Monkeys. Their debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not (2006), became the fastest-selling debut album in British history and is considered by Rolling Stone to be one of the greatest debut albums of all time. The band's subsequent studio albums, Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007), Humbug (2009), Suck It and See (2011), AM (2013) and Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (2018), have experimented with desert rock, indie pop, R&B, and lounge music. Arctic Monkeys headlined Glastonbury Festival in both 2007 and 2013, and performed during the 2012 London Summer Olympics opening ceremony.
- Alex Turner: "Does this mean I'm not as unpredictable as when they kept me after the watershed?"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nr91s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nr91s.jpg2016-03-23T09:02:00.000ZThe Last Shadow Puppets and Arctic Monkey's, Alex Turner, talks to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show live from his mum's house ahead of their UK tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nrl0j
Hiding Tonight
Piledriver Waltz
Stuck On A Puzzle
Vertigo (feat. Alex Turner)
Moonage Daydream (Glastonbury, 25 June 2016) (feat. Alex Turner)
Vertigo
It's Hard To Get Around
