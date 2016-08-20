Chad BrownleeBorn 12 July 1984
1984-07-12
Chad Brownlee (born July 12, 1984 in Kelowna, British Columbia) is a Canadian country music artist and former ice hockey defenceman.
Carried Away
Carried Away
