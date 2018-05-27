Egon PetriBorn 23 March 1881. Died 27 May 1962
Egon Petri
1881-03-23
Egon Petri Biography (Wikipedia)
Egon Petri (23 March 1881 – 27 May 1962) was a classical pianist.
Sheep may safely graze (Cantata BWV.208)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sheep may safely graze (Cantata BWV.208)
Sheep may safely graze (Cantata BWV.208)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1939: Prom 47
Queen's Hall
1939-10-05T22:48:48
5
Oct
1939
Proms 1939: Prom 47
Proms 1939: Prom 42
1939-09-29T22:48:48
29
Sep
1939
Proms 1939: Prom 42
Proms 1938: Prom 42
1938-09-23T22:48:48
23
Sep
1938
Proms 1938: Prom 42
Proms 1938: Prom 34
1938-09-14T22:48:48
14
Sep
1938
Proms 1938: Prom 34
Proms 1937: Prom 46
1937-09-29T22:48:48
29
Sep
1937
Proms 1937: Prom 46
