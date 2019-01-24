The Blockheads are an English rock band. Originally fronted by lead singer Ian Dury as Ian Dury and the Blockheads, the band has continued to perform since Dury's death in 2000. Current members include Derek "The Draw" Hussey (vocals), Chaz Jankel (guitar and keyboards), Norman Watt-Roy (bass), Mick Gallagher (keyboards and piano), John Turnbull (vocals and guitar) and John Roberts (drums). If Watt-Roy is unavailable, due to a conflict with Wilko Johnson dates (for whom he also plays bass) his duties are often covered by Nathan King. There is a rolling line-up of saxophonists that includes Gilad Atzmon, Terry Edwards or Dave Lewis and from time to time, the original sax player, Davey Payne.

The band are best known for their hit singles, recorded with Dury, "What a Waste", "Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick", "Reasons to be Cheerful, Part 3", and "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll".