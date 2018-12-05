Manuel InfanteSpanish composer. Born 29 July 1883. Died 21 April 1958
Manuel Infante
1883-07-29
Manuel Infante Biography (Wikipedia)
Manuel Infante (July 29, 1883 – April 21, 1958) was a Spanish composer long resident in France.
A native of Osuna, Infante studied piano and composition with Enrique Morera, and settled in Paris in 1909. While there, he presented numerous concerts of Spanish music; a Spanish nationalist element is predominant in his own works. His most significant music was written for piano, and included 2 suites for two pianos. His works became popular through performances by his countryman José Iturbi, to whom many of them are dedicated.
Infante died in Paris on April 21, 1958.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Manuel Infante Tracks
Three Andalucian dances
Manuel Infante
Three Andalucian dances
Three Andalucian dances
Last played on
Danses andalouses
Manuel Infante
Danses andalouses
Danses andalouses
Last played on
Andalusian Dances
Manuel Infante
Andalusian Dances
Andalusian Dances
Last played on
Danses Andalouses no 3: Gracia
Manuel Infante
Danses Andalouses no 3: Gracia
Danses Andalouses no 3: Gracia
Last played on
Manuel Infante Links
