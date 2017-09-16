Mr. Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee91d3e5-1c9a-49fd-b238-2935c7692f8a
Mr. Thing Biography (Wikipedia)
Mr Thing is a British hip hop producer. He is a former member of the Scratch Perverts. He has worked with such artists as Yungun, Doc Brown and Devise. Mr Thing was also the winner of the 2000 DMC UK DJ Championships, and the holder of the 1999 DMC World Team Championships as part of The Scratch Perverts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mr. Thing Tracks
Sort by
Put It On Ya (feat. Soundsci)
Son of Sam
Put It On Ya (feat. Soundsci)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5yq.jpglink
Put It On Ya (feat. Soundsci)
Last played on
Higher
Mr. Thing
Higher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Higher
Last played on
One Step Beyond
Yungun
One Step Beyond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Step Beyond
Last played on
Carnival
Mr. Thing
Carnival
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carnival
Last played on
Changes
Mr. Thing
Changes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Changes
Last played on
Strange Breaks
Mr. Thing
Strange Breaks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strange Breaks
Last played on
Mr. Thing Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Tom Misch: A musical geography lesson
-
De La Soul and Madness on the same bill.
-
Funk Family Tree: De La Soul - Ray Charles
-
My First Bars: De La Soul
-
De La Soul - 'The current state of hip hop is redundant'
-
[LISTEN] De La Soul chat about their forthcoming album 'And the Anonymous Nobody'
-
De La Soul 'The current state of hip hop is redundant'
-
'These young brothers & sisters teach us. We try to be students, when you catch new stuff you study it' - De La Soul
-
Pos from De La Soul : On music, friendship and pain
Back to artist