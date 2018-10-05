Jehst
1979
Jehst Biography
William G. 'Billy' Shields (born 1979), better known by his stage name Jehst, is an English rapper and co-founder of hip hop label YNR Productions.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jehst Tracks
The Art-Form Pt. 2 (feat. Jehst)
Confucius MC
The Art-Form Pt. 2 (feat. Jehst)
The Art-Form Pt. 2 (feat. Jehst)
Kennedy
Jehst
Kennedy
Kennedy
China Shop Taurus
Jehst
China Shop Taurus
China Shop Taurus
1979
Jehst
1979
1979
Billy Green's Theme
Jehst
Billy Green's Theme
Billy Green's Theme
The Legacy (feat. Phi-Life Cypher, Smellington Piff, BVA, Cracker Jon, Jehst, Jack Jetson, Dirty Dike, Verb T, SonnyJim, MysDiggi, Klashnekoff, Fliptrix, William Shakespeare, Eric the Red, King Kashmere, Remus, Task Force & DJ Sammy B‐Side)
Leaf Dog
The Legacy (feat. Phi-Life Cypher, Smellington Piff, BVA, Cracker Jon, Jehst, Jack Jetson, Dirty Dike, Verb T, SonnyJim, MysDiggi, Klashnekoff, Fliptrix, William Shakespeare, Eric the Red, King Kashmere, Remus, Task Force & DJ Sammy B‐Side)
The Legacy (feat. Phi-Life Cypher, Smellington Piff, BVA, Cracker Jon, Jehst, Jack Jetson, Dirty Dike, Verb T, SonnyJim, MysDiggi, Klashnekoff, Fliptrix, William Shakespeare, Eric the Red, King Kashmere, Remus, Task Force & DJ Sammy B‐Side)
No Worries (feat. Jehst & Rebel Kleff)
Loyle Carner
No Worries (feat. Jehst & Rebel Kleff)
No Worries (feat. Jehst & Rebel Kleff)
People Under The Weather
Jehst
People Under The Weather
People Under The Weather
Rap Biscuits Intro (feat. Jehst)
kidkanevil
Rap Biscuits Intro (feat. Jehst)
Rap Biscuits Intro (feat. Jehst)
Monolith (feat. Foreign Beggars & Jehst)
Alix Perez
Monolith (feat. Foreign Beggars & Jehst)
Monolith (feat. Foreign Beggars & Jehst)
High Plains Drifter
Jehst
High Plains Drifter
High Plains Drifter
The War (feat. Jehst)
Om Unit
The War (feat. Jehst)
The War (feat. Jehst)
The War (feat. Jehst)
Om Unit
The War (feat. Jehst)
The War (feat. Jehst)
Dettwork Southeast (Remix) (feat. Rodney P, Jehst & Samson)
Blak Twang
Dettwork Southeast (Remix) (feat. Rodney P, Jehst & Samson)
Dettwork Southeast (Remix) (feat. Rodney P, Jehst & Samson)
It's All Live
Kyza
It's All Live
It's All Live
Alcoholic Author
Jehst
Alcoholic Author
Alcoholic Author
Dettwork London Revisited (Dettwork SouthEast Remix) (feat. Rodney P, Jehst & Samson)
Blak Twang
Dettwork London Revisited (Dettwork SouthEast Remix) (feat. Rodney P, Jehst & Samson)
Dettwork London Revisited (Dettwork SouthEast Remix) (feat. Rodney P, Jehst & Samson)
ESP
Jehst
ESP
ESP
Be Still (Instrumental)
Jehst
Be Still (Instrumental)
Be Still (Instrumental)
England
Jehst
England
England
The Illest
Jehst
The Illest
The Illest
Thinking Crazy
Jehst
Thinking Crazy
Thinking Crazy
Freestyle Session
Jehst
Freestyle Session
Freestyle Session
Upcoming Events
3
Feb
2019
Jehst, Yasiin Bey
O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
