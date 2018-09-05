I Fight Dragons is a rock band from Chicago. Their music is a combination of pop/rock with chiptune, featuring electronic sounds made using Nintendo Game Boys and Nintendo Entertainment Systems. To date they have released two full-length albums: 2011's KABOOM! which came out on Photo Finish / Atlantic Records, and 2014's The Near Future, which they self-released after raising over $100,000 on Kickstarter through their "Project Atma" project. They have also released two EPs, 2009's Cool Is Just a Number and 2010's Welcome to the Breakdown. Their music has been featured on Nintendo Video as well as on the WWE, and they wrote and performed the theme song for ABC's The Goldbergs. They have toured the USA with mc chris and Whole Wheat Bread in 2009, 3OH!3, Cobra Starship, and Travie McCoy in 2010, The Protomen in 2011, and they were on the entire 2012 and 2014 Vans Warped Tours. They went on their first national headlining tour, "The War of Cyborg Liberation Tour", with openers MC Lars and Skyfox in 2012. From 2010 until 2012 they were signed to Photo Finish / Atlantic Records, but in fall 2012 they won their release from the label. Frontman Brian Mazzaferri attended Glenbrook South High School with Fall Out Boy lead vocalist and guitarist Patrick Stump.