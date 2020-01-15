Gideon NxumaloBorn 15 June 1929. Died 24 December 1970
Gideon Nxumalo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1929-06-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee8964a8-7225-400d-90bb-47b35f81f219
Gideon Nxumalo Biography (Wikipedia)
Gideon "Mgibe" Nxumalo [] (born 15 June 1929 in Kimberley, Cape Province; died 24 December 1970) was a South African jazz pianist and marimba player, acclaimed also as a composer and arranger. Nxumalo has been hailed as "perhaps one of South Africa's greatest unsung musical and cultural heroes."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gideon Nxumalo Tracks
Sort by
2nd Movement: Home At Night
Gideon Nxumalo
2nd Movement: Home At Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2nd Movement: Home At Night
Last played on
Back to artist