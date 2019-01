Amici Forever is a band of four classically trained singers who mix opera with pop music (operatic pop). The band's first album, The Opera Band (2004), reached number one on the Australian classical charts, number two on the United States (US) classical charts and the top 5 in the United Kingdom (UK) classical charts.

