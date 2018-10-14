Amici Forever
Amici Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee839d2a-92d1-40f9-93ab-7bf298a373e8
Amici Forever Biography (Wikipedia)
Amici Forever is a band of four classically trained singers who mix opera with pop music (operatic pop). The band's first album, The Opera Band (2004), reached number one on the Australian classical charts, number two on the United States (US) classical charts and the top 5 in the United Kingdom (UK) classical charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amici Forever Tracks
Sort by
Vita Mia
Amici Forever
Vita Mia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vita Mia
Last played on
Catari Catari Core Ingrato
Amici Forever
Catari Catari Core Ingrato
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lux Aeterna
Amici Forever
Lux Aeterna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lux Aeterna
Last played on
Whisper Of Angels
Amici Forever
Whisper Of Angels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whisper Of Angels
Last played on
Adeste Fidelis
Amici Forever
Adeste Fidelis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adeste Fidelis
Last played on
NELLA FANTASIA
Amici Forever
NELLA FANTASIA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soave Sia Il Vento
Amici Forever
Soave Sia Il Vento
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soave Sia Il Vento
Last played on
Amici Forever Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist