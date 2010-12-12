BourvilFrench actor, humorist & singer. Born 27 July 1917. Died 23 September 1970
André Bourvil, born André Robert Raimbourg (27 July 1917, Prétot-Vicquemare, France – 23 September 1970, Paris), often known mononymously as Bourvil, was a French actor and singer best known for his roles in comedy films, most notably in his collaboration with Louis de Funès in the films Le Corniaud (1965) and La Grande Vadrouille (1966). For his performance in Le Corniaud, he won a Special Diploma at the 4th Moscow International Film Festival.
