Vanessa Ferber (née Mandekić, born 2 May 1992), known professionally as Vanessa Mai, is a German singer. She first gained notoriety as a member of schlager band Wolkenfrei and later began working as a solo artist following the band's split. She chose her stage name as a reference to her birth month, which is spelled Mai in German.
