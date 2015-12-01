Ingolf Wunder (born 8 September 1985 in Klagenfurt) is an Austrian classical pianist. Wunder was the second prize winner at the 2010 International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland. He also won special prizes for best concerto, best Polonaise-Fantasie performance, and the public prize at the competition.

Wunder had his first music lesson at the age of four, initially learning the violin. His talent for the piano was discovered at the age of 14. He studied at the conservatories of Klagenfurt and Linz before joining the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna. A participant in the earlier 2005 International Chopin Piano Competition, Wunder failed to make the last stage. From 2008 to 2010 he studied under Adam Harasiewicz, who was himself the winner of the Chopin Competition in 1955, in preparation for the 2010 International Chopin Piano Competition.

He has performed around the world, both in solo recital and with orchestras.