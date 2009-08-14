Andrej Komatovič (born 4 September 1982), widely known as Andy Blueman, is a Slovenian trance producer. His release Time to Rest was included in Armin van Buuren's trance compilation A State Of Trance 2008, and Everlasting (Original Mix) was included in A State Of Trance Yearmix 2009. His work Florescence (Epic Mix) was also included in A State Of Trance Yearmix 2010. Five of his tracks were voted the track of the week (Future Favorite) on A State of Trance, and two of his other tracks won Trance Around the World's weekly web vote. Eleven of his tracks were voted amongst the greatest 1000 tracks in the history of trance music out of over 10,000 nominees in the first-ever (2010) Trance Top 1000 poll organized by Armada Music, even though he had only ever worked on 13 trance songs released by the time of the competition.