Richard Dawson is a folk musician from Newcastle upon Tyne, England. His 2014 album Nothing Important was released by Weird World and was met with critical acclaim. His 2017 album Peasant received similar acclaim, and was chosen by The Quietus as their album of the year.
Tyneside troubadour Richard Dawson chats to Stuart about his new album of shambolically virtuoso guitar playing and finely-chiselled observations of the mundane.
Richard Dawson speaks to Stuart Maconie
