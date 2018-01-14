Loose TubesFormed 1984. Disbanded 1990
Loose Tubes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0345rqh.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee76cc4e-bd9b-4d59-9b64-46e7ebbf3565
Loose Tubes Biography (Wikipedia)
Loose Tubes were a British jazz big band/orchestra active during the mid-to-late 1980s. Critically and popularly acclaimed, the band was considered to be the focal point of a 1980s renaissance in British jazz (alongside The Jazz Warriors). It was the main launchpad for the careers of many future leading British jazz players including Django Bates, Iain Ballamy, Eddie Parker, Julian and Steve Argüelles, Mark Lockheart, Steve Berry, Tim Whitehead, Ashley Slater. In 2014 the band reformed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's formation, with concerts at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival, Brecon Jazz Festival and a sold out week at Ronnie Scott's.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Loose Tubes Tracks
Sort by
Armchair March
Loose Tubes
Armchair March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Sunny (excerpt)
Loose Tubes
Sunny (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Eden Express - Logan Hall, London 05/05/1987
Loose Tubes
Eden Express - Logan Hall, London 05/05/1987
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Excepting Suites From A Stranger - Logan Hall, London 05/05/1987
Loose Tubes
Excepting Suites From A Stranger - Logan Hall, London 05/05/1987
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Psychopath A-Go-Go - Logan Hall, London 05/05/1987
Loose Tubes
Psychopath A-Go-Go - Logan Hall, London 05/05/1987
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Sad Africa - Logan Hall, London 05/05/1987
Loose Tubes
Sad Africa - Logan Hall, London 05/05/1987
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
As I Was Saying
Loose Tubes
As I Was Saying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
As I Was Saying
Last played on
A
Loose Tubes
A
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
A
Last played on
Children's Game
Loose Tubes
Children's Game
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Children's Game
Last played on
The Last Word (Live)
Loose Tubes
The Last Word (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
The Last Word (Live)
Last played on
Yellow Hill
Loose Tubes
Yellow Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Yellow Hill
Last played on
Eden Express
Loose Tubes
Eden Express
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Eden Express
Last played on
Arriving
Loose Tubes
Arriving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Arriving
Last played on
The Wolf's Dream And The Wild Eye
Loose Tubes
The Wolf's Dream And The Wild Eye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
The Wolf's Dream And The Wild Eye
Last played on
Sad Afrika
Django Bates
Sad Afrika
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061zcrv.jpglink
Sad Afrika
Last played on
The Last Word
Loose Tubes
The Last Word
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
The Last Word
Last played on
Exeter, King of Cities
Loose Tubes
Exeter, King of Cities
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Exeter, King of Cities
Last played on
Like Life (Live at Gateshead International Jazz Festival)
Loose Tubes
Like Life (Live at Gateshead International Jazz Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
LIKE LIFE
Loose Tubes
LIKE LIFE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
LIKE LIFE
Last played on
Sunny
Loose Tubes
Sunny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Sunny
Last played on
Bright Smoke, Cold Fire
Loose Tubes
Bright Smoke, Cold Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Bright Smoke, Cold Fire
Village
Loose Tubes
Village
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Village
Smoke and Daffodils
Loose Tubes
Smoke and Daffodils
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Smoke and Daffodils
Creeper
Loose Tubes
Creeper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Creeper
Delightful Precipice
Loose Tubes
Delightful Precipice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Delightful Precipice
Sad Afrika
Loose Tubes
Sad Afrika
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Sad Afrika
Village
Loose Tubes
Village
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Village
Performer
Last played on
Accepting Suites From Strangers (feat. Loose Tubes)
Django Bates
Accepting Suites From Strangers (feat. Loose Tubes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061zcrv.jpglink
Accepting Suites From Strangers (feat. Loose Tubes)
Last played on
Shelley
Loose Tubes
Shelley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Shelley
Last played on
Last Word
Loose Tubes
Last Word
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
Last Word
Last played on
A - Logan Hall, London 05/05/1987
Loose Tubes
A - Logan Hall, London 05/05/1987
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345rrw.jpglink
A - Logan Hall, London 05/05/1987
Last played on
Playlists featuring Loose Tubes
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5mj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-30T22:40:09
30
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Loose Tubes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist