El Canto del Loco (The Singing of the Madman in English) was a Spanish pop rock band, although its members recognize that some of their songs are more in the style of power pop. The name of the band comes from the song El Canto del Gallo by Radio Futura.

The group sometimes known through the abbreviation ECDL was created in 1994 by Dani Martín and Ivan Ganchegui (who left the group in 2002) although the final line up would not come together until years later. Influenced mainly by other Spanish groups from the 1980s and with five studio albums, El Canto del Loco has gone on to sell more than a million albums, making them one of the most successful bands on the Spanish music scene in recent years.

The group announced their separation in 2010 as the members of the group wanted to pursue solo careers.

ECDL received three nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards in the category of "Best Spanish Artist", which they won on two occasions, and they were awarded two Premio Ondas as "Best Live Act" (2004) and "Best Spanish Artist or Group" (2005).