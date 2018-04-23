Alèmayèhu EshètéEthiopian jazz singer. Born 1941
Alèmayèhu Eshèté
1941
Alèmayèhu Eshèté Biography
Alemayehu Eshete (Amharic: ዓለማየሁ እሸቴ; French pronunciation: Alèmayèhu Eshèté; born 1941) is an Ethiopian Ethio-jazz singer. He has performed since the 1960s and primarily sings in Amharic. Alemayehu has been nicknamed "the Ethiopian Elvis".
Chiro Adare Negne
Eskègizéw Bèrtchi (Simon Reeve Mixtape)
Alteleyeshegnem
Mekeyershene Salawke
Addis abeba bete
Aha gèdawo
Tchero Adari Nègn
Betchayén Tègodahu
Eskegizew Bertchi
Telantena Zaré
Teredtchewalehu
Kenoru Lebitcha
