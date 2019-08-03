Dr. Ring Ding (Richard Alexander Jung) is a German Reggae, Ska and Dancehall artist.

In the more than 20 years of his musical activity, he has become an integral part of the international music scene.

Jung lives in Germany, but spent a part of his childhood in his mother’s native France. At the age of six he started playing the recorder and switched later to playing the trumpet and eventually the trombone.

In 1987, he joined the German Ska band El Bosso & die Ping-Pongs as trombonist and second front man, using the stage name Prof. Richie Senior. On Christmas Eve 1992 he formed the prolific band Dr. Ring-Ding & The Senior Allstars which split then years later in October 2002. Among other styles, Dr. Ring Ding utilised the Jamaican singing style, toasting mixing Reggae, Dancehall and traditional Ska beats. Dr. Ring Ding is known for his Ska and Reggae collaborations with artists including Lord Tanamo, Derrick Morgan, Laurel Aitken, Judge Dread, Vic Ruggiero, and many others. He has also performed with the Skatalites and The Toasters. Dr. Ring Ding also earned acclaim with a cover of the Johnny Cash song Ring of Fire which he recorded with the German crossover Band H-Blockx. The single reached No.13 in the German charts. He works as producer and studio musician for Ska, Swing, Punk and Jazz bands and guests with various outfits, regularly touring Europe, North America and Asia.