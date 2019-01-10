Michael AndrewsAmerican musician & film composer. Born 17 November 1967
Michael Andrews
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee6e8790-7123-40ab-b7e9-03c4fe6aa08f
Michael Andrews Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Andrews (born November 17, 1967) is an American multi-instrumental musician and film score composer. He is best known for a cover version of the Tears for Fears song "Mad World", which he recorded with Gary Jules for the Donnie Darko soundtrack, and which became the 2003 UK Christmas number one.
Michael Andrews Tracks
Mad World
Michael Andrews
Mad World
Mad World
Mad World
Michael Andrews
Mad World
Mad World
Mad World
Michael Andrews
Mad World
Mad World
Mad World (feat. Gary Jules)
Michael Andrews
Mad World (feat. Gary Jules)
Mad World (feat. Gary Jules)
Donnie Darko (2001) - Time Travel
Michael Andrews
Donnie Darko (2001) - Time Travel
Donnie Darko (2001) - Time Travel
