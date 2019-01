Michael Andrews (born November 17, 1967) is an American multi-instrumental musician and film score composer. He is best known for a cover version of the Tears for Fears song "Mad World", which he recorded with Gary Jules for the Donnie Darko soundtrack, and which became the 2003 UK Christmas number one.

