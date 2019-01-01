Rock Mafia is an American record production/songwriting team, consisting of Tim James and Antonina Armato who have been active since the early 2000s. They have written and produced 38 top ten singles, and have sold over 50 million records worldwide. They have worked with artists such as: [Eminem, Marshmello,Quavo [Demi Lovato]], Diplo, Zedd, Gwen Stefani , Quavo, Yung Thug, Tiesto, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, No Doubt, Wyclef Jean, Green Day, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Flo Rida, Ellie Goulding, Tokio Hotel, Bebe Rexha and Armin van Buuren.