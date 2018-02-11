In the CountryFormed 2003
In the Country
2003
In the Country Biography
In the Country (initiated in 2003 in Oslo, Norway) is a Norwegian Jazz trio comprising pianist Morten Qvenild, bassist Roger Arntzen and drummer Pål Hausken.
Tracks
Birch Song
In the Country
Birch Song
Birch Song
Derrick
In the Country
Derrick
Derrick
O
Thomas Dybdahl
O
O
Ordene
Morten Qvenild
Ordene
Ordene
Lyricist
Silverspring
In the Country
Silverspring
Silverspring
Stanley Park
In the Country
Stanley Park
Stanley Park
Brothers in Arms
In the Country
Brothers in Arms
Brothers in Arms
Whiteout
In the Country
Whiteout
Whiteout
Kung Home
In the Country
Kung Home
Kung Home
Doves dance
In the Country
Doves dance
Doves dance
Slow Down
In the Country
Slow Down
Slow Down
Laschia ch'io pianga (Handel - Rinaldo)
In the Country
Laschia ch'io pianga (Handel - Rinaldo)
Laschia ch'io pianga (Handel - Rinaldo)
