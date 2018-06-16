Gábor SzabóBorn 8 March 1936. Died 26 February 1982
Gábor Szabó
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-03-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee69197a-ca57-42ba-bd23-93b756391a5d
Gábor Szabó Biography (Wikipedia)
Gábor István Szabó (March 8, 1936 – February 26, 1982) was a Hungarian American guitarist whose style incorporated jazz, pop, rock, and Hungarian music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gábor Szabó Tracks
Sort by
Velvet Morning
Gábor Szabó
Velvet Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Velvet Morning
Last played on
Rocky Raccoon
Lena Horne
Rocky Raccoon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjy.jpglink
Rocky Raccoon
Last played on
El Toro
Chico Hamilton
El Toro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcbp.jpglink
El Toro
Last played on
The Beat Goes On
Gábor Szabó
The Beat Goes On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beat Goes On
Last played on
Love Theme from Spartacus
Gábor Szabó
Love Theme from Spartacus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Theme from Spartacus
Last played on
Caravan
Gábor Szabó
Caravan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caravan
Last played on
Raga Doll
Gábor Szabó
Raga Doll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raga Doll
Last played on
Los Matadoros (extract)
Gábor Szabó
Los Matadoros (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Los Matadoros (extract)
Last played on
Somewhere I belong
Gábor Szabó
Somewhere I belong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somewhere I belong
Last played on
Three King Fishers
Gábor Szabó
Three King Fishers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three King Fishers
Last played on
Breezin'
Gábor Szabó
Breezin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breezin'
Last played on
Yesterday When I Was Young
Lena Horne
Yesterday When I Was Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjy.jpglink
Yesterday When I Was Young
Last played on
Galatea's Guitar
Gábor Szabó
Galatea's Guitar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Galatea's Guitar
Last played on
Some Velvet Morning
Gábor Szabó
Some Velvet Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Velvet Morning
Last played on
Bacchanal
Gábor Szabó
Bacchanal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bacchanal
Last played on
Sombrero Sam
Wolfgang Melz
Sombrero Sam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sombrero Sam
Last played on
Walking On Nails
Gábor Szabó
Walking On Nails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking On Nails
Last played on
It's Going To Take Some Time
Gábor Szabó
It's Going To Take Some Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Going To Take Some Time
Last played on
You Won't See Me
Gábor Szabó
You Won't See Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Won't See Me
Last played on
The Beat Goes On (Live 1967)
Gábor Szabó
The Beat Goes On (Live 1967)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
San Francisco Night
Gábor Szabó
San Francisco Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
San Francisco Night
Last played on
Pretty Girl Why
Gábor Szabó
Pretty Girl Why
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pretty Girl Why
Last played on
Cheetah
Gábor Szabó
Cheetah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheetah
Last played on
Dear Prudence
Gábor Szabó
Dear Prudence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear Prudence
Last played on
The Lady In The Moon
Gábor Szabó
The Lady In The Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lady In The Moon
Last played on
Space
Gábor Szabó
Space
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Space
Last played on
Gypsy Queen
Gábor Szabó
Gypsy Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gypsy Queen
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gábor Szabó
Gábor Szabó Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist