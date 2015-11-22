Freak Nasty
Carlito Thomas, professionally known as Freak Nasty, is an American hip hop recording artist and record producer from Atlanta, Georgia. He was raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is best known for his Top 40 single "Da Dip" released in 1996 which was a sleeper hit, and ultimately went mainstream in the summer 1997; it later peaked number 15 on the Hot 100. Later he released "Do What U Feel" from the album Which Way is Up, but it failed to reach the success of the previous song, making it to 87 on the Hot R&B charts.
