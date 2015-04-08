Graham HaynesBorn 16 August 1960
Graham Haynes
1960-08-16
Graham Haynes Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham Haynes (born September 16, 1960 in Brooklyn, New York) is an American cornetist, trumpeter and composer. The son of jazz drummer Roy Haynes, Graham is known for his work in nu jazz, fusing jazz with elements of hip hop and electronic music.
Graham Haynes Tracks
Intrados
Karen Borca, Will Connell, Taylor Ho Bynum, Michel X. Côté, John Hagen, Jackson Krall, Bill Dixon, Bill Dixon, J.D. Parran, Warren Smith, Joe Daley, Dick Griffin, Glynis Lomon, Graham Haynes, Stephen Haynes, Andrew Raffo Dewar, Steve Swell & Andrew Lafkas
Intrados
Intrados
