Oslo Filharmoniske KorFormed January 1922
Oslo Filharmoniske Kor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1922-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee5d14c4-785b-4855-ac9c-ae13785c3d1b
Oslo Filharmoniske Kor Tracks
Sort by
Jesus Christ is risen, Op.74, No.3 (Jesus kristen er opfaren)
Edvard Grieg
Jesus Christ is risen, Op.74, No.3 (Jesus kristen er opfaren)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Jesus Christ is risen, Op.74, No.3 (Jesus kristen er opfaren)
Last played on
Gesang der Parzen (Song of the Fates), Op 89
Johannes Brahms
Gesang der Parzen (Song of the Fates), Op 89
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Gesang der Parzen (Song of the Fates), Op 89
Last played on
Mass in C major, Missa in tempore belli 'Paukenmesse' H.22.9
Joseph Haydn
Mass in C major, Missa in tempore belli 'Paukenmesse' H.22.9
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Mass in C major, Missa in tempore belli 'Paukenmesse' H.22.9
Last played on
Nanie Op.82
Johannes Brahms
Nanie Op.82
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Nanie Op.82
Last played on
Schicksalslied (Song of destiny) for chorus and orchestra (Op.54)
Johannes Brahms
Schicksalslied (Song of destiny) for chorus and orchestra (Op.54)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Schicksalslied (Song of destiny) for chorus and orchestra (Op.54)
Last played on
Back to artist