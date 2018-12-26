Quintette du Hot Club de FranceFormed 1934. Disbanded 1948
Quintette du Hot Club de France
1934
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Quintette du Hot Club de France, often abbreviated "QdHCdF" or "QHCF", ("The Quintet of the Hot Club of France") was a jazz group founded in France in 1934 by guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stéphane Grappelli and active in one form or another until 1948.
One of the earliest and most significant continental jazz groups in Europe, the Quintette was described by critic Thom Jurek as "one of the most original bands in the history of recorded jazz." Their most famous lineup featured Reinhardt, Grappelli, bassist Louis Vola, and rhythm guitarists Roger Chaput and Joseph Reinhardt (Django's brother) who filled out the ensemble's sound and added occasional percussion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
I Got Rhythm
George Gershwin
I Got Rhythm
I Got Rhythm
Last played on
After You've Gone (feat. Freddy Taylor)
Quintette du Hot Club de France
After You've Gone (feat. Freddy Taylor)
After You've Gone (feat. Freddy Taylor)
Last played on
After You've Gone
Quintette du Hot Club de France
After You've Gone
After You've Gone
Last played on
Sheik of Araby
Quintette du Hot Club de France
Sheik of Araby
Sweet Georgia Brown
Quintette du Hot Club de France
Sweet Georgia Brown
Sweet Georgia Brown
Last played on
St Louis Blues
Quintette du Hot Club de France
St Louis Blues
St Louis Blues
Last played on
I Got Rhythm
George Gershwin
I Got Rhythm
I Got Rhythm
Last played on
Daphne
Django Reinhardt
Daphne
Daphne
Last played on
You're Driving Me Crazy
Quintette du Hot Club de France
You're Driving Me Crazy
You're Driving Me Crazy
Last played on
Runnin' Wild
Quintette du Hot Club de France
Runnin' Wild
Runnin' Wild
Last played on
Sweet Georgia Brown
Maceo Pinkard
Sweet Georgia Brown
Sweet Georgia Brown
Last played on
Minor Swing
Quintette du Hot Club de France
Minor Swing
Minor Swing
Last played on
I Got Rhythm
Quintette du Hot Club de France
I Got Rhythm
I Got Rhythm
Last played on
Ain't Misbehavin'
Quintette du Hot Club de France
Ain't Misbehavin'
Daphne
Quintette du Hot Club de France
Daphne
Daphne
Last played on
Nuages
Django Reinhardt
Nuages
Nuages
Last played on
I Saw Stars
Quintette du Hot Club de France
I Saw Stars
I Saw Stars
Last played on
Mabel
Quintette du Hot Club de France
Mabel
Mabel
Last played on
Echoes of France (La Marseillaise)
Django Reinhardt
Echoes of France (La Marseillaise)
Echoes of France (La Marseillaise)
Last played on
Swing 42
Django Reinhardt
Swing 42
Swing 42
Last played on
Black and White
Quintette du Hot Club de France
Black and White
Black and White
Last played on
Dinah
Quintette du Hot Club de France
Dinah
Dinah
Last played on
Honeysuckle rose
Julian Bream
Honeysuckle rose
Honeysuckle rose
Last played on
Honeysuckle rose
Quintette du Hot Club de France
Honeysuckle rose
Honeysuckle rose
Last played on
I got rhythm
LARRY ADLER / QUINTET OF THE HOT CLUB OF FRANCE
I got rhythm
I got rhythm
Performer
Last played on
I'll See You In My Dreams
Quintette du Hot Club de France
I'll See You In My Dreams
I'll See You In My Dreams
Last played on
Love's Melody (Mélodie au crépuscule)
Quintette du Hot Club de France
Love's Melody (Mélodie au crépuscule)
Django's Tiger (Tiger Rag)
Quintette du Hot Club de France
Django's Tiger (Tiger Rag)
Django's Tiger (Tiger Rag)
Last played on
Swanee River
Quintette du Hot Club de France
Swanee River
Swanee River
Last played on
Lady Be Good
Quintette du Hot Club de France
Lady Be Good
Lady Be Good
Last played on
