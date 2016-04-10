Ann ColeR&B singer, born Cynthia Coleman. Born 24 January 1934. Died November 1986
Ann Cole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-01-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee53ef67-5643-4f7e-8bd4-3c9319d66ef1
Ann Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
Ann Cole (January 24 or 29, 1934 – November 1986), born Cynthia Coleman, was an American R&B and gospel singer who has been described as "a genuinely great soul singer who had the misfortune to be too far ahead of her time". She had several minor hits in the late 1950s and early 1960s, but is now most noted as the original performer of "Got My Mojo Working", later popularised by Muddy Waters.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ann Cole Tracks
Sort by
Got My Mojo Working
Ann Cole
Got My Mojo Working
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Got My Mojo Working
Last played on
GOT MY MO-JO WORKING(BUT IT JUST WON`T WORK ON YOU)
Ann Cole
GOT MY MO-JO WORKING(BUT IT JUST WON`T WORK ON YOU)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ann Cole Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist