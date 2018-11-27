Edith WiensBorn 9 June 1950
Edith Wiens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-06-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee531208-69fe-4cc9-993d-a81153b5cc70
Edith Wiens Biography (Wikipedia)
Edith Wiens (born June 9, 1950, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan) is a Canadian opera, recital and concert singer with a soprano voice.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edith Wiens Tracks
Sort by
Dona Nobis Pacem: Agnus Dei
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Dona Nobis Pacem: Agnus Dei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Dona Nobis Pacem: Agnus Dei
Last played on
Cantata No 35, 'Geist und Seele wird verwirret'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No 35, 'Geist und Seele wird verwirret'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata No 35, 'Geist und Seele wird verwirret'
Last played on
Nacht und Träume, D827
Franz Schubert
Nacht und Träume, D827
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Nacht und Träume, D827
Author
Last played on
Auf dem Wasser zu singen (D.774)
Franz Schubert
Auf dem Wasser zu singen (D.774)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Auf dem Wasser zu singen (D.774)
Last played on
An die Musik, D 547
Franz Schubert
An die Musik, D 547
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
An die Musik, D 547
Last played on
L'Oca del Cairo - No. 5 Quartetto: 'S'oggi, oh dei, sperar mi fate'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
L'Oca del Cairo - No. 5 Quartetto: 'S'oggi, oh dei, sperar mi fate'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
L'Oca del Cairo - No. 5 Quartetto: 'S'oggi, oh dei, sperar mi fate'
Last played on
Fischerweise (D.881)
Franz Schubert
Fischerweise (D.881)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Fischerweise (D.881)
Last played on
Et incarnatus est (Mass in C minor, K 427)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Et incarnatus est (Mass in C minor, K 427)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Et incarnatus est (Mass in C minor, K 427)
Last played on
Meinem Kinde (Op.37 No.3) [lullaby]
Rudolf Jansen
Meinem Kinde (Op.37 No.3) [lullaby]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Meinem Kinde (Op.37 No.3) [lullaby]
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1993: Prom 54
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e68fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1993-08-31T23:01:53
31
Aug
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 68
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed3gwh
Royal Albert Hall
1988-09-16T23:01:53
16
Sep
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er9xj5
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-28T23:01:53
28
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist