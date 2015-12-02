Benjamin NortheyBorn 1970
Benjamin Northey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee507178-04e4-4a18-bccf-54909722e27f
Benjamin Northey Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Northey (born 1970)[citation needed] is an Australian conductor, musician and arranger. He has been Chief Conductor of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra in New Zealand, since 2015. He is also the Associate Conductor of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra since 2011.
Benjamin Northey Tracks
Sort by
Images for orchestra - II: Iberia
Claude Debussy
Images for orchestra - II: Iberia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Images for orchestra - II: Iberia
Concierto d'Aranjuez
Joaquín Rodrigo
Concierto d'Aranjuez
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br44t.jpglink
Concierto d'Aranjuez
Yi2 - a Guitar Concerto
Tan Dun
Yi2 - a Guitar Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx3j.jpglink
Yi2 - a Guitar Concerto
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Claude Debussy
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
