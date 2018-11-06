Kwes (sometimes stylised as kwes, kwes., Kwes. or [o=o]. ) is a record producer, songwriter, musician, mixer and recording artist from London. Kwes is best known for his production and collaborative work with a variety of artists including Bobby Womack, Damon Albarn, ELIZA, Kelela, Loyle Carner, Micachu, Nao, Solange and Tirzah. Kwes is also currently signed to Warp Records as a solo artist and released his debut album, ilp in October 2013.