Kwes (sometimes stylised as kwes, kwes., Kwes. or [o=o]. ) is a record producer, songwriter, musician, mixer and recording artist from London. Kwes is best known for his production and collaborative work with a variety of artists including Bobby Womack, Damon Albarn, ELIZA, Kelela, Loyle Carner, Micachu, Nao, Solange and Tirzah. Kwes is also currently signed to Warp Records as a solo artist and released his debut album, ilp in October 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
36
Kwes.
36
36
Last played on
Florence (feat. Kwes.)
Loyle Carner
Florence (feat. Kwes.)
Florence (feat. Kwes.)
Last played on
Midori
Kwes.
Midori
Midori
Last played on
Hives
Kwes.
Hives
Hives
Last played on
Ungry/Milk
Kwes.
Ungry/Milk
Ungry/Milk
Last played on
Rollerblades
Kwes.
Rollerblades
Rollerblades
Last played on
Protection (Kwes Remix)
The Invisible
Protection (Kwes Remix)
Protection (Kwes Remix)
Last played on
