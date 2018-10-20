Rusty ShackleWelsh band from Newport, Gwent
Rusty Shackle
Rusty Shackle Tracks
Sam Hall
Rusty Shackle
Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Moving On
Rusty Shackle
Moving On
Moving On
When the Morning Comes
Rusty Shackle
When the Morning Comes
When the Morning Comes
Thinking
Rusty Shackle
Thinking
Thinking
Moving On
Rusty Shackle
Moving On
Moving On
The Bones
Rusty Shackle
The Bones
The Bones
3am
Rusty Shackle
3am
3am
Last Stop On The Line
Rusty Shackle
Last Stop On The Line
Last Stop On The Line
Lucinda
Rusty Shackle
Lucinda
Lucinda
Down to the Valley
Rusty Shackle
Down to the Valley
Down to the Valley
Ellidaey Island
Rusty Shackle
Ellidaey Island
Ellidaey Island
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Rusty Shackle
Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK
9
Feb
2019
Rusty Shackle
The Borderline, London, UK
15
Feb
2019
Rusty Shackle
Exchange, Bristol, UK
22
Feb
2019
22 Feb 2019 Rusty Shackle, The Kelly Line
Fat Lil's, Oxford, UK
23
Feb
2019
23 Feb 2019 Rusty Shackle, Katherine Priddy
The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham, UK
