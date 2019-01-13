Matthew Broderick (born March 21, 1962) is an American actor and singer. His roles include the title character in Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986), the voice of the adult Simba in Disney's The Lion King trilogy (1994–2004), David Lightman in the Cold War thriller WarGames (1983), Leo Bloom in the Broadway production of The Producers (2005), and John Brown in Inspector Gadget (1999).

Broderick has won two Tony Awards, one for Best Featured Actor in a Play for Brighton Beach Memoirs (1983), and one for Best Actor in a Musical for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (1995). As of 2018, Broderick remains the youngest winner of the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play.[citation needed]

In 2006, for his contributions to the film industry, Matthew Broderick was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a motion pictures star located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard. Eleven years later, Broderick earned induction into the American Theater Hall of Fame.