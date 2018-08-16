Yekwon SunwooPianist
Yekwon Sunwoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee4c8860-3ae9-4ec6-8e35-04284e82b056
Yekwon Sunwoo Tracks
Sort by
Viennese Rhapsodic Fantasietta
Fritz Kreisler
Viennese Rhapsodic Fantasietta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Viennese Rhapsodic Fantasietta
Last played on
Schubert: Sonata in A Major, D. 574 , 'Grand Duo', (2nd mvt, Scherzo)
Franz Schubert
Schubert: Sonata in A Major, D. 574 , 'Grand Duo', (2nd mvt, Scherzo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Schubert: Sonata in A Major, D. 574 , 'Grand Duo', (2nd mvt, Scherzo)
Last played on
Grand Duo for Violin and Piano in A Major, D574: iv: Allegro Vivace
Franz Schubert
Grand Duo for Violin and Piano in A Major, D574: iv: Allegro Vivace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Grand Duo for Violin and Piano in A Major, D574: iv: Allegro Vivace
Last played on
Ramble on Love (after the love duet from Der Rosenkavalier)
Percy Grainger
Ramble on Love (after the love duet from Der Rosenkavalier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpglink
Ramble on Love (after the love duet from Der Rosenkavalier)
Last played on
Back to artist