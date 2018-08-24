ADULT.Formed 1998
ADULT. Biography (Wikipedia)
Adult (stylized as ADULT.) is an American band from Detroit, Michigan, formed in 1998. The band integrates vocals with drum machines, analog synthesizers and electronic/punk elements. While popular in their home city of Detroit, they are also very popular in Germany and the United Kingdom.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
ADULT. Tracks
Hand To Phone
Hand to phone (2 Many Djs mix)
