The Opposites Biography (Wikipedia)
The Opposites are a Dutch rap group, consisting of rappers Willem de Bruijn (Willy) and Twan van Steenhoven (Big2). The two started rapping when de Bruijn had to write a rap for his teacher as a punishment. Willem realized his rap potential and decided to continue rapping, together with friend Twan van Steenhoven he became addicted to Hiphop, so they say. The name The Opposites is a reference to the fact that Willem is short and tan, whereas Twan is tall and pale.
The Opposites Tracks
Thunder (Evil Activites & E-Life Remix) (feat. Yellow Claw)
Thunder (Evil Activites & E-Life Remix) (feat. Yellow Claw)
Thunder (Evil Activites & E-Life Remix) (feat. Yellow Claw)
Broodje Bakpao
Broodje Bakpao
Broodje Bakpao
