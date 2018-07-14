Brian Rayner CookBorn 17 May 1945
Brian Rayner Cook
1945-05-17
5 Mystical Songs: III. Love bade me welcome
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Five Mystical Songs
Ralph Vaughan Williams
10 Biblical Songs B.189, Extract
Antonín Dvořák
Dona Nobis Pacem - Reconcilliation
Ralph Vaughan Williams
10 Biblicke pisne [Biblical songs] B.189, arr. Dvorak & Zemanek for voice and orchestra [orig. with piano]
Brian Rayner Cook
Past BBC Events
Proms 1980: Prom 57 - Last Night of the Proms 1980
Royal Albert Hall
1980-09-13T22:50:38
13
Sep
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1980-08-11T22:50:38
11
Aug
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1980
Royal Albert Hall
1980-07-18T22:50:38
18
Jul
1980
Proms 1979: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1979-07-21T22:50:38
21
Jul
1979
Proms 1977: Prom 05
Round House, The
1977-07-25T22:50:38
25
Jul
1977
