Shy FX's grandfather was one of the first people to import reggae into the UK

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d3hv8.jpg

2018-07-07T09:50:00.000Z

Shy FX talks about the influence his grandfather Count Shelly has had on his life. Count Shelly was a sound system operator and ran the Third World record shop in Tottenham.

