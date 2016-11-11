Shy FX
1977
Shy FX Biography (Wikipedia)
Andre Williams (born 28 November 1976), better known by his stage name Shy FX, is a British DJ and producer from London. He specialises in drum and bass and jungle music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shy FX talks about the influence his grandfather Count Shelly has had on his life. Count Shelly was a sound system operator and ran the Third World record shop in Tottenham.
Shy FX's grandfather was one of the first people to import reggae into the UK
Roll The Dice (feat. Stamina MC & Lily Allen)
Shy FX
Roll The Dice (feat. Stamina MC & Lily Allen)
Roll The Dice (feat. Stamina MC & Lily Allen)
Shy FX
Roll The Dice (feat. Stamina MC & Lily Allen)
Roll The Dice (feat. Stamina MC & Lily Allen)
Soon Come
Shy FX
Soon Come
Soon Come
Everyday (feat. Top Cat)
Shy FX
Everyday (feat. Top Cat)
Everyday (feat. Top Cat)
Badboy Business
Shy FX
Badboy Business
Badboy Business
BadBoy Business
Shy FX
BadBoy Business
BadBoy Business
2
Feb
2019
Shy FX, Mungo's Hi Fi
Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK
9
Feb
2019
Shy FX, Mungo's Hi Fi
The Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool, UK
Essential Mix 25
BBC Broadcasting House
2018-10-26T22:54:54
26
Oct
2018
Essential Mix 25
BBC Broadcasting House
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
2015-08-29T22:54:54
29
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
