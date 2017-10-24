Calamateur
Calamateur Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Howie (born 1974) is a Scottish singer/songwriter, producer and music tutor. From 2000 - 2013 he released music under the moniker of Calamateur. Howie's first album released under his own name, The Great Divide, was released in March 2015 on Autoclave Records. He has since released the Victory EP, two ambient albums, and Lonely Hummingbird, an album of songs co-written with American songwriters.
Howie also works regularly with prisons, schools, youth clubs and community groups, delivering music and songwriting workshops.
