K'naan - Somali Canadian poet, rapper, singer, songwriter and instrumentalist. Born 1 February 1978
1978-02-01
Keinan Abdi Warsame (Somali: Keynaan Cabdi Warsame, Arabic: كَينَان عَبدِ وَرسَمَ Kaynān ʿAbdi Warsama), better known by his stage name K'naan, is a Somali Canadian poet, rapper, singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist. He rose to prominence with the success of his single "Wavin' Flag", which was chosen as Coca-Cola's promotional anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Besides hip-hop, K'naan's sound is influenced by elements of Somali music and world music. He is also involved in various philanthropic initiatives.
K’naan Tracks
Wavin' Flag
America (feat. Mos Def & Chali 2na)
Stop For A Minute
Soobax
America
Bang Bang
T.I.A
Flag Wavin'
Nothing To Lose (feat Nas) (A&M/Octone)
Nothing To Lose (Feat Nas)
Waving Flag (Live Lounge)
Phirpo vs K'Naan
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: K'naan
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
19 Jun 2010
19
Jun
2010
Live Lounge: K'naan
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
