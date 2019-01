Express Yourself - Herb Magee

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05x8mw3.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05x8mw3.jpg

2018-02-06T12:09:00.000Z

We profile Herb of Arvo Party, LaFaro and about a million other bands. Musician, producer and occasional Therapy? member/merch-hawker he talks about his favourite things.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05x8lwn