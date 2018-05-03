TigressFormed 1 September 2015
Tigress
2015-09-01
Bring Me Down
Tigress
Bring Me Down
Bring Me Down
Upcoming Events
12
Apr
2019
TIGRESS
The Foundry Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
13
Apr
2019
TIGRESS, Silent Rival
The Old Blue Last, London, UK
14
Apr
2019
TIGRESS, Silent Rival
The Joiners, Southampton, UK
16
Apr
2019
TIGRESS, Silent Rival
Hare & Hounds, Birmingham, UK
17
Apr
2019
TIGRESS, Silent Rival
Night & Day Café, Manchester, UK
