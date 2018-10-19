NorthwardFormed 2007
Northward
2007
Northward Biography (Wikipedia)
Northward is a hard rock duo composed of Dutch vocalist Floor Jansen of Nightwish and Norwegian guitarist Jørn Viggo Lofstad of Pagan's Mind. The two created the project in 2007, writing an entire album worth of music in 2008 but being unable to record previously due to their busy schedules; they ultimately reunited in 2017 to finally record the album, which was released on October 19, 2018 by Nuclear Blast.
Jansen stated that as both she and Lofstad are busy in their respective bands, Northward is a studio side-project and not a proper band, and that it would not perform live.
Storm In A Glass
Northward
Storm In A Glass
Storm In A Glass
