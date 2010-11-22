Flat Duo JetsFormed 1983. Disbanded 1999
1983
Flat Duo Jets Biography (Wikipedia)
Flat Duo Jets is an American psychobilly band from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Athens, Georgia. They were a major influence on several bands of the 1990s and 2000s, including The White Stripes. In interviews, Jack White (the White Stripes' lead singer and guitarist) has often acknowledged Dexter Romweber's influence.
Flat Duo Jets Tracks
Frog Went A-Courtin
